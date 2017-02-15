If you've been itching to DVR the live TV broadcasts that you get via your OTA broadcast receiver on an Android TV box, then I've got some great news for you. Google has partnered with SiliconDust, creators of HDHomeRun, to bring you just that. If you have an Nvidia SHIELD or Nexus Player and a current-generation model of an HDHR, then you can get to recording and saving live TV.

There are just a few requirements to note: like I mentioned before, you need to have a current HDHR model (Connect, Extend, Prime, or Expand), a SHIELD or Nexus Player on Nougat, plenty of disk space, an ATV box connected to a TV or A/V receiver, and the latest version of the Live Channels app. With those prerequisites, there are also some limitations to keep in mind. Multiple HDHRs and signals are not supported, you cannot record DRM-flagged cable channels, and all recordings are stored locally and can only be accessed via the ATV box.

In order to set this up, you need to update to the Feb. 15 version of Live Channels, make sure your storage medium(ia) is set up, and then add "Network Tuner" to your input sources on your Android TV box (like the first screenshot above).

Once everything is set up and ready to go, just head to your guide, select a show, and tell it to start recording. If you want to save a show that's already in progress, just bring up the on-screen controls, hit the up arrow, and click the record dot.

From the reactions on the forum post and on the Android TV subreddit, people are really excited for this. I have to admit, it sounds awesome, but SiliconDust is keen to warn users that any trouble, bugs, or errors should be reported to Google, not them.