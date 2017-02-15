Here we are with another week underway and another duo of an app and a game being discounted on the Play Store. This week's titles are Aqualert Premium and Whispering Willows.

The most interesting of the two is the game, Whispering Willows. It's a hand-drawn 2D adventure game originally funded on Kickstarter. You play as Elena who's on a journey in the Willows Mansion to find her missing father and who does so by solving puzzles using her astral projection.

As for Aqualert, it is a water drinking tracker and reminder app that makes it easy to enter how much water you drank and see how many more cups you need to reach your daily goal. It works on Android Wear as well, sending you reminders and letting you log your water consumption on the go.

Aqualert Premium usually costs $2.99 and Whispering Willows is $4.99. Both are now available for EUR 0.10 in France, Italy, Spain, Germany, The Netherlands, GBP 0.10 in the UK, AUD 0.20 in Australia, PLN 0.50 in Poland, MXN 1.00 in Mexico, RON 0.70 in Romania, BRL 0.40 in Brazil (Whispering Willows only), and probably some other countries as well. The price drop is not there for Canada or the US.