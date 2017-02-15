The time for new phones is coming, but that doesn't mean that yester year's flagship devices are any less good than they were at release. One of the great things about new hardware is that the older stuff sees some great price cuts. Such is the case with the Samsung Galaxy S7 Duos (dual-SIM version). The 32GB in black, silver, or gold is $439.99 over on eBay, a savings of $210.

This is for the regular S7 Duos, not the Edge. For $440, you're getting a 5.1" QHD Super AMOLED display, the Exynos 8890 Octa SoC, 32GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and a fantastic 12MP camera. It has also recently gotten the Nougat treatment, so it's a very up-to-date device. The native TouchWiz software is hit or miss, depending on who you talk to.

Even with the S8 on the horizon, it's hard to go wrong with the S7. This being the Duos G930FD model, however, means that you have international LTE support. Here's the list of bands supported:

1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/38/39/40/41

If you're interested, check out the source link. The eBay page shows "Limited quantity available," so I wouldn't procrastinate too long. This is the best price we have seen on the S7 Duos so far; the last time was $470.