Having a security camera is something that is quite tempting for me, partially due to my living arrangements and location and also because I like to always be aware of what's going on around me. So it's deals like this one that really pique my interest. Amazon has a 2-pack of the wired Arlo Q security camera for $279.99, a savings of $70, which makes each camera $140 each.

The Arlo Q is more focused for indoor use, since it requires AC power and lacks weather-proofing. With this, though, you get 1080p video (with a 130° viewing angle and 25-foot IR night vision), 4MP still shots, optional continual video recording, and a built-in microphone and speaker for two-way communication and audio detection. You also get seven days of cloud storage for your recordings that you can review anytime and anywhere, with additional subscription plans available.

As Artem puts it, this is one hell of a deal especially when compared to the Nest Cam, which sits at $200 a pop. So if indoor security cameras interest you, then I suggest hopping on this one.