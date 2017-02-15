As many of you will recall, around Black Friday/Christmas last year, Best Buy ran a really sweet deal for Visa Checkout users. On any purchase of $100 or more, you would get $25 off. That is now back and with the same conditions.

Visa Checkout does not require a Visa card to use — it can store any major credit or debit card, as well as the My Best Buy (Visa) card. However, there are quite a few exclusions to keep in mind, such as Samsung, LG, Sony, and Magnolia TVs and home theater equipment, the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot, GoPro and various audio products (including Sony and "select" Samsung ones), Google Wifi, gift cards and subscriptions, and several others. Be sure to read the full list of limitations in the source link.

Even with all of those, this is a perfect excuse to pick up a Google Home or something else that catches your fancy. Like before, this is valid online only and for a limited time (a week in this case). Get going!