The Humble Mobile Bundle RPGs came out last week, packing 7 great games that total almost $50 on the Play Store. The Bundle has now had 2 new games added to it, and even better, we have 10 free codes to give away.

The new games are in the second tier - the 'pay more than average' one - which currently stands at a price of $5.75. Mage Gauntlet comes from RocketCat games and publisher Noodlecake. It was inspired by classic RPGs games from the 80s and 90s on the Super Nintendo, such as Legend of Zelda: LTTP and Secret of Mana. The game features wizards, dangerous monsters, and perilous... perils, none of which should be taken lightly at all.

The second game, Doom of Destiny Advanced, features 'four nerds' and gameplay which appears to be similar to a Dungeons and Dragons game. It's apparently the 'sequel, prequel and reboot' of the original Doom of Destiny, meaning you don't need to have played that to play the Advanced version. Neat. There are 300 different enemies to fight and a main quest that takes 30 hours to complete, so you'd better get started.

Now, about those free codes...

To win one of 10 free codes for the full Humble Mobile Bundle RPGs, just leave a comment below. We'll select the winners on Feb 15. Good luck! To win one of 10 free codes for the full Humble Mobile Bundle RPGs, just leave a comment below. We'll select the winners on Feb 15. Good luck!

The entire bundle now totals $51 worth of games. To get them all, the current price is $6. That's astoundingly good value for money, and what's more, that will go towards charity, which is fantastic. So get yourself over to the Bundle, linked in the source, and whip out your credit/debit card. Or comment below in an attempt to get a free code. It really is up to you.