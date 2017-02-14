Most home security cameras have mediocre apps (if you're lucky), but Google's Nest app is the exception. It tends to support more OS features, has better integration with other services, and it looks nice. It's getting better today. Nest is rolling out an update that includes some cool learning features, support for some Android 7.0 features, and more.
Nest hasn't posted a changelog, but there's a full blog post about the new version. Here's what you can expect to see in bullet form.
- Automatic door detection
- Animated notification thumbnails (Android 7.0/iOS 10 and higher)
- Nest Protect notifications include live video from Nest Cam
- App shortcuts
- Easier video history navigation
The automatic door detection is probably the coolest thing about the app update, because deep learning and stuff. This is a feature of the Nest Aware subscription service. It's like the manual activity zones you could always set up, but now the app will magically find all the doors in your camera feeds and let you know when there's movement in that part of the frame. Those notifications will now include animated thumbnails on Android 7.0 or higher, which is neat. App shortcuts are also supported on newer versions of Android.
The new version is still rolling out, but we've got it on APK Mirror (v5.10.0.29).
Comments