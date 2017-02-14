The Huawei Watch was many people's favorite Android Wear smartwatch back when it was released in 2015, and it remains so because of its round screen and 'classic' watch look. Huawei CEO Richard Yu has now confirmed on Weibo that the Huawei Watch 2 will be unveiled at MWC, following earlier speculation that this would be the case.

Yu doesn't say much about the Watch 2. He mentions that it has a 1000mAh battery, which compared to the original Huawei Watch, is over triple the size. That's a big improvement, so it will be interesting to see how Huawei fits that into the small size of a watch. Yu says it will have 'power fast charge version,' although this is translated from Mandarin so that might be a mis-translation. However, a 1000mAh watch with some kind of fast charging would be very impressive.

There is also a promotional picture, featuring a man in sports attire wearing the watch. Could this indicate the new model is aimed at the sports watch market? This would mark quite a change from its predecessor, although it's what VentureBeat reported on last month. Other than that, there's no more useful, relevant information, so we'll just have to wait and see what Huawei has to say in Barcelona.