If you're in the market for a "smart" thermostat, but don't want to shell out the cash for a Nest, then this deal might be for you. Home Depot is currently offering the Honeywell Wi-Fi thermostat for $79, a savings of $70. But you need to act fast. This sale is the "Online Exclusive Special Buy of the Day," which, as that mouthful of a title might suggest, means that time is limited.

The Honeywell may not be as pretty or necessarily as feature-packed as Nest's offerings, but you get the same basic functionality for a lower cost. You can remotely view or set the temperature via the app, set up a 7-day program (with 4-period per day scheduling), and receive auto alerts, smart responses, and filter change reminders. It will also automatically download software updates and it works with the Wink home automation network.

In the event that you miss out on this deal, fret not. You can get the Honeywell from Newegg for $89.99 or from Amazon for $92.99 (brand new). Still, don't dally too long if you want to save some money.