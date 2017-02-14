If you're on a budget, chances are that you've debated a purchase between an older flagship and a newer mid-ranger. Do you want a Moto G4, or a Moto X Pure? A Galaxy Note5 or a Galaxy S7? For those of you who prefer buying powerful last-gen hardware, Newegg has got a deal for you: two Benjamins will get you a ZTE Axon Pro with a sizable 64GB of storage.

When the Axon Pro was new, it packed some pretty competitive hardware: a 5.5-inch 1440p LCD display, a Snapdragon 810 (which reportedly performs decently in the Axon Pro), 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, dual rear cameras (13MP + 2MP), and a 3000mAh battery. It also has great audio, both through the headphone jack and through its front-facing speaker (only one is for audio). Virtually its only downfall in this regard is its lack of a microSD slot, but 64GB should be perfectly serviceable for most.

The Axon Pro also comes with two noteworthy extras: a set of JBL E13 in-ear headphones, and ZTE's fantastic Passport 2.0 warranty, which you can see details of above.

Want a 64GB Axon Pro of your very own for the low, low price of $200? Well, you're limited to the gold color (which you'll use discount code 0210CLS03 to get to from $249.99), and the discount will end around six hours from the time of this article's publishing. If you don't think you need 64GB, you can get the "Phthalo Blue" 32GB variant for $176 with the same code (it's probably worth it to get the 64GB variant for $24 more).

Should you not need specs that powerful, you can get a lower-end 32GB Axon in that same Phthalo Blue with a 5.5" 1080p panel, a Snapdragon 801, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage for just $128 with the same discount code. It'll come with the same JBL headphones and the same Passport 2.0 warranty. Again, these prices will expire in roughly six hours, so don't wait up if you're interested.