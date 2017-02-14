Comcast is the most hated company in America by many estimations. It is unfortunate, then, that Comcast is the only cable company serving wide swaths of America. Actually, that might have a lot to do with how disliked it is. At least Comcast is trying to make its apps better. After spending a few years improving the Xfinity TV app (it isn't bad now), the company has announced the successor—Xfinity Stream.

According to Comcast, the new app will stream the entire TV lineup on phones and tablets when at home. When you're out and about, you can still get more than 200 live channels, DVR content, and 40,000 on-demand titles. It's described as offering an "X1-like experience" including searchable content by categories, music streaming, and parental controls. There are no screenshots of the new app, and the UI has been one of the long-standing complaints about the Xfinity TV app. The lack of Chromecast support is irksome as well. We've reached out to ask if Chromecast will be supported in the new app and will update if Comcast sees fit to respond.

Comcast says Xfinity Stream will roll out on February 28th. Users of the current app will "see it transition to the Stream app," which indicates it will be an update to the current Xfinity TV app listing.