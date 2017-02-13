“I don’t blame Verizon for caving. They just lost their network advantage, and they know it … and more importantly, more and more customers know it. Their back’s against the wall,” said John Legere, president and CEO at T-Mobile. “This is what the Un-carrier does—drag the carriers kicking and screaming into the future. Next up, we’re going to force them to include monthly taxes and fees. Mark my words.”

These upgrades are available starting this Friday, February 17, at no extra charge for customers on T-Mobile ONE. Customers can simply activate their new features in the T-Mobile app or at my.t-mobile.com. Customers will get HD quality video streaming and up to 10GB of high-speed Mobile Hotspot data per month, so they can ‘tether’ a laptop or other device to access the Internet. And, after the included 10GB of high-speed data, customers still get unlimited 3G data through the end of the month.

The Un-carrier today also announced a killer new deal for T-Mobile ONE with two lines. Also starting this Friday, February 17, new and existing T-Mobile customers can now get two lines of T-Mobile ONE with monthly taxes and fees included for just $100 per month.

T-Mobile is kicking off this screaming, limited-time deal to celebrate T-Mobile’s wins in the OpenSignal report – the most extensive test of LTE network speed and coverage based on 4.6 BILLION actual user experiences. That study found the Un-carrier’s LTE network is just as fast as Verizon’s and with nearly equal coverage, and T-Mobile customers get an LTE signal about as often as Verizon customers. That fact underscores the expansive breadth of T-Mobile’s LTE coverage, which now reaches 313 million people and covers more than 99% as many people as Verizon.

OpenSignal isn’t alone in recognizing T-Mobile’s network gains. T-Mobile’s 4G LTE network is also recognized as America’s fastest according to independent third-party data from Speedtest.net, the FCC and Twin Prime. Like OpenSignal, those tests are also based on tens of millions of real-time, crowd-sourced tests by millions of real customers, not paid consultants, using their own devices where they live, work and play.

T-Mobile ONE with monthly taxes and fees included is just $40 a line for a family of four with autopay (and yes, you can use a credit card! And, no, that’s not an “introductory price” like Verizon’s). That also includes unlimited talk, text and high-speed data on the nation’s fastest LTE network in the US, Canada and Mexico, as well as free data roaming in 140+ countries and destinations.

Don’t forget, with T-Mobile Kickback, you get PAID BACK up to $10 per line when you use less data. And only T-Mobile offers the Un-contract pricing guarantee, so ONLY you have the power to change the price you pay.

On all T-Mobile plans, if the network becomes intermittently congested, top 3% of data users (>28GB/mo.) may notice reduced speeds due to prioritization. On-device usage is prioritized over tethering usage, which may result in higher speeds for data used on device. Sales tax & regulatory fees included in monthly price. See in-store materials for specifics in your state. Kickback on qualifying lines with <2GB data usage in previous bill cycle. Must make on-time payments; must activate by end of bill cycle & be active/in good standing when credit applied. Promo lines priced <$10 will receive <$10 credit; free lines ineligible. May not be combinable with bill credit device offers.

