Nokia, much like BlackBerry, no longer manufactures its own devices. After selling its entire mobile division to Microsoft in 2014, it partnered with Foxconn to manufacture the Nokia N1 tablet, but that seemed to be a one-time deal. Now HMD Global, the Finnish manufacturer with the exclusive right to use the Nokia brand for phones, might be launching new Nokia devices at Mobile World Congress.

HMD's first Android-powered Nokia phone, the Nokia 6, is already available in China. VentureBeat reports that two more Android-powered phones will be revealed at MWC - the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3. The former is expected to have a Snapdragon 430 CPU, 2GB of RAM, and a 5.2" 720p display for €199 (roughly $210). No details were included about the latter, except a €149 price point (roughly $158). Both devices, like the Nokia 6, will run Android 7.0 Nougat.

But the report mentions that HMD will also announce a modern version of the Nokia 3310, one of the company's most famous devices for its durability and long battery life. It is expected to retail for €59 (about $62). All of these devices are targeted for Europe, with plans for release in North America unknown.