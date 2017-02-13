LineageOS is still a relative newcomer to the Android world, but since it's descended from the legendary CyanogenMod, builds for various devices are coming thick and fast.

In this round, there are six devices with LineageOS 14.1 - based on Android 7.1 Nougat - builds: two HTCs, two Samsungs, an LG, and a ZTE. The HTC phones are both variants, Verizon and GSM, of the original HTC One, the M7. It's good to see this phone still being supported, since it came out a good four years ago now. The Samsung tablets, meanwhile, are the Galaxy Tab S2 devices released last year, in 8.0 and 9.7-inch screen sizes.

The other two devices are LG's G3 on Sprint, and, possibly most notably here, the ZTE Axon 7. The Axon 7 has been making waves in the Android world for being low-cost compared to competitors and generally pretty well-specced - Snapdragon 820, 5.5 qHD screen, 4GB RAM - so it's great to see LineageOS arriving for it.

The links for each devices builds are above. More information about LineageOS can be found at the source link, or in the distribution's wiki.