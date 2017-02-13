Back at Google I/O 2016, we got a first look at Google Assistant. It was designed to be a conversational assistant, as opposed to the search-based Google Now. Then when Allo was released in September, it shipped with a beta version of Assistant. Finally when the Google Pixel phones were released in October, Assistant was a major selling point.

Google has a tendency to rush products out the door without fully finishing them, and Assistant was no exception. So now that about four months has passed since the official introduction of Google Assistant (roughly five months if you count the Allo beta), has anything changed?

Assistant vs. Google Now

Google Now is first and foremost a Google search app for your phone, with answers displayed as search results (with cards at the top with added functionality). Now also has some basic assistant functionality, most of which has been ported to Google Assistant. Features like changing device settings (turning Wi-Fi on/off, toggling flashlight, etc), sending SMS and Hangouts messages, setting reminders, and managing your calendar are present on both products.

Leading up to the release of Assistant, Google Now was renamed to simply 'Search,' with the main screen renamed to 'Feed' (I'll still call it Google Now in this post). Most people would expect all of Now's existing functionality to be included in Assistant, but that isn't the case.

A bizarre number of Now features are still absent from Assistant, even four months after launch. One of my favorite Google Now features is the ability to identify music, but Assistant responds with "I can't identify songs yet." Assistant also can't read recent texts (only send them), or add items to specific lists in Google Keep - both of which have been in Google Now for some time now.

Left, Center: Listening for music on Google Now; Right: Google Assistant

It makes sense, especially for a Google product, that some functionality would be missing on release. So what has changed in the past four months? At first, Assistant couldn't control Nest thermostats like Google Now, but this was fixed in December. Some of the functionality from Google Now on Tap, like taking a screenshot, wasn't added back until January.

Assistant should have included all of Google Now's functionality at launch, but Google has a tendency to push products out the door before they are fully-baked. Four months later, little progress has been made to close the feature gap with Google Now.

Fragmentation

There's one Assistant across many platforms - or at least, Google wants you to see it that way. In reality, it has varying functionality across Pixel phones, Android Wear, Google Home, and Allo (Google Assistant has been announced for Android TV, but it hasn't actually shown up yet). To better illustrate this mess, here is a table I complied with all of Assistant's commands and the platforms they work on:



Command Pixel Google Home Android Wear Allo Play music Yes Yes Yes No Set timers Yes Yes Yes Yes Set reminders Yes No Yes Yes³ Set alarms Yes Yes Yes Yes Add item to shopping list Yes Yes No No Get the weather Yes Yes Yes Yes Get the news Yes Yes No Yes Get sports results Yes Yes No Yes Find answers Yes Yes Yes Yes Find places nearby Yes Yes Yes Yes Get travel information Yes Yes Yes Yes Get translations Yes Yes Yes Yes Make calls Yes No Yes Yes⁴ Send messages Yes No Yes Yes⁴ Device controls Yes Yes¹ No Yes⁴ Open apps and sites Yes N/A Yes Yes⁴ Search with Google Yes No Yes Yes Find personal stuff Yes Yes² No Yes Games Yes Yes No Yes Navigation Yes No Yes Yes Casting content to TV Yes Yes No No Playing radio Yes Yes No No Playing podcasts Yes Yes No No Home automation Yes Yes Yes No Order an Uber No Yes No No Google Fit Yes No Yes No

¹ Some controls are not applicable on the Google Home, like screen brightness² Google Home cannot modify or create calendar events, and does not mention all-day events when asked for the schedule³ Reminders set in Allo are separate from the reminders synced with the Google account, and the notifications come through Allo application⁴ Request is opened in Google Now

This fragmentation of commands is the most frustrating aspect of Google Assistant. Some gaps make sense, like the lack of Google Maps navigation on the Google Home, but most of it is downright unacceptable.

First, let's discuss the Pixel. The most annoying omission, at least in my opinion, is casting content to a Chromecast/Android TV (which only the Google Home supports). As with many gaps in Assistant functionality, there's no reason at all this should be missing. The Pixel is also missing other Home-exclusive commands like playing podcasts/internet radio and ordering an Uber.

Next, the Google Home. I already ranted that it still doesn't support setting reminders (seriously Google?), but any sort of Trusted Voice support is also missing. On select Google Now/Assistant devices, you can train Google to only respond to your voice. If the Google Home could distinguish the voices of everyone in a home, that would open up the possibility for more personalized features - like reading emails or responding to Hangouts messages. It's unclear if something like that would be possible at all, but it would make the Google Home far more useful.

Android Wear has a few strange missing features as well. Asking for news, including sports results, appears to always result in an error - at least when I tried it at the time of writing. You can't see a quick summary of your most recent emails either, which the Pixel Assistant supports. Also lacking is the ability to add items to your shopping list, cast content to a TV, or order an Uber.

Finally, we come to Assistant on Allo. Being embedded in a chat application, and facing the limitations associated with that, I'm willing to excuse the major gaps in functionality. You can't play any music, or manage smart home devices, or add items to your shopping list in Keep. Device-specific functions like sending SMS/Hangouts messages, opening apps, and changing settings are carried out by Google Now. But at least you can set reminders in Allo - I can't say the same for my $129 Google Home.

Conclusion

Google Assistant is still a great voice assistant, and I still use it every day. Being able to talk to my phone like a human is still fantastic. And it helps that Assistant can understand context in conversations much better than the competition can (namely Siri and Cortana).

But Assistant's fragmentation of features and incomplete feature parity with Google Now is even more frustrating four months going. There's absolutely no reason why I shouldn't be able to set reminders on my Google Home, or have to use Google Now to identify music. Little progress has been made on addressing these issues.

In summary, Assistant has barely changed since it excited everyone on the Pixel and Google Home. And with Google preparing to enable it on all Android devices, it seems like the company is more focused on expanding Assistant than making it a better product.