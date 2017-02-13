Android Pay has come a long way form its humble beginnings. Most of the big banks are supported, and even many small credit unions and local banks. Today, there are nine more banks with support for Android Pay, and they appear to be smaller ones.
Here's the full lineup of new banks.
- First American Bank
- First Interstate Bank
- Gruver State Bank
- NBKC Bank
- Norway Savings Bank
- Ollo
- River Valley Community Bank
- Timberland Bank
- Trustco Bank
If you've got a debit or credit card from one of these financial institutions, you should be able to add it to Android Pay now. Some banks will require a convoluted activation process, but not usually smaller ones. Then you just need to find stores that have NFC terminals.
