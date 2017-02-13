We already posted how Google is now allowing developers to temporarily make their paid apps free. The app from that post, Blaze and the Monster Machines, is just one of several paid apps that are discounted or free for a limited time on the Play Store.

Most of the apps are family or education oriented, with a few general games. Free apps include SpongeBob Moves In, Doc McStuffins Mobile Clinic Rescue, and Blaze and the Monster Machines. The discounted apps are Teeny Titans (now $0.49), LEGO Batman: Beyond Gotham (now $0.99), LEGO Batman: DC Super Heroes (now $0.99), Appisodes: Enchanted Science (now $2.49), Toca Life: City (now $0.99), Sago Mini Robot Party (now $0.99), Elmo Loves You (now $1.49), The Very Hungry Caterpillar (now $1.99), and Goat Simulator (now $2.49).

As you can probably guess from the titles, most of these apps are primarily for children, but Goat Simulator and LEGO Batman can be fun for all ages. You can find the app list on the Play Store below.