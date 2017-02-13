Google sells the Pixel and Pixel XL in three colors (with varying degrees of stock) - Very Silver, Quite Black, and Really Blue. When the Pixel was initially announced, Google said it would be a temporary US exclusive. Now the Really Blue Pixel is coming to Canada - but only sold through Rogers.

Rogers already sells the Quite Black and Very Silver colors, but it's unclear for now if the Really Blue color will be available outside of a Share Everything plan. There's no set date for when it will be available either.