Apps

YouTube Go

Android Police coverage: YouTube Go is offline-centric and available now [APK Download]

YouTube is a fun place to watch online videos. But sometimes you want to watch videos without the online part. Google has been pretty adamantly against downloading videos in the past, but YouTube Go enables basic downloading capabilities mixed with a minimal interface in a tiny 8.5MB app. It's intended for users in developing areas with only occasional access to mobile networks - at the moment it's only available in India. Oh, and on APK Mirror, too. Have fun.

Introducing YouTube Go A brand new app to download, enjoy and share videos...bina data udae.

Find a world of videos: songs, movies, TV shows, comedy, fashion, cooking, how-to’s and many, many more.

Download and watch your favorite videos

Instantly share videos - no data used to transfer

Search for any video and discover new videos

Only 8.5MB app size

ooniprobe

Android Police coverage: The Tor Project's ooniprobe allows you to participate in the vigil against internet censorship

Ooniprobe (standing for "Open Observatory of Network Interference") is a tool from the TOR Project that's designed to let users detect site blocking and other forms of censorship on their network, plus apply various speed and performance tests. The Android version includes the basic functions of the desktop program, but keep in mind that all network data collected is published for academic and security research.

These tests have been developed by the **Open Observatory of Network Interference (OONI)**, a free software project (under The Tor Project) that aims to uncover **Internet censorship** around the world. Since 2012, OONI has collected millions of network measurements across more than 90 countries, shedding light on multiple cases of network interference. By running these tests, you will help increase *transparency* around Internet censorship and network interference around the world.

FBI Wanted

Android Police coverage: The FBI's official Wanted Android app seeks help finding federal fugitives

This is the US FBI's official Wanted app. It lists some of the country's most dangerous federal fugitives and their last known locations and crimes, plus missing persons from murder and kidnapping cases. Each listing includes a link to call the FBI or leave a tip if you have relevant information, and yes, there are rewards available for some of the fugitives. Users can search by location, crime, status, and date if they need to cut through the database quickly.

The FBI Wanted mobile application is a tool designed to help track down criminals and recover victims. The app provides information issued by the FBI in a user-friendly interface with various search and filtering options not available on the FBI.gov website.

Use the free search to find fugitives and missing persons by name, nickname, location, or any other descriptive information contained in their profile;

Sort or filter profiles by modification date, publication date, field office, status, and subject/crime category;

Easily report information by using buttons that either call the FBI or link directly to the Bureau’s online tips page;

Customize your home screen based on your preferences for displaying data; and

Bookmark individual profiles for easy access later.

Ancient World in VR

This Cardboard app (no Gear VR or Daydream required) gives users a virtual tour of some of the most impressive and ambitious creations of classical antiquity. The tours are focused on archaeology, with sites like the Odeon of Agrippa digitally restored to their former glory with 3D overlays. Three tours of ancient sites are included for free.

Virtual tours of landmarks in Paris, Rome and Athens. Experience the wonders of the ancient world - download now. Lithodomos VR is a breakthrough virtual reality company that creates archaeologically accurate 3D reconstructions of the ancient world. The company prides itself on the archaeological accuracy of its reconstructions, and this app is no exception. Every detail has been thoroughly researched, backed up by sound evidence, and approved by a professional archaeologist to ensure accuracy.

Slice - Authentic local pizza

Pizza Hut is for squares. Dominoes is for chumps. If you live in at least a medium-sized American city, there's better pizza to be had. And this app wants to help you find it, with a nationwide listing of independent pizza houses, including full menus, hours, and (for some) even ordering and delivery right in the app. If you need a little help finding the best slice in your town, here it is.

Slice makes ordering from authentic local pizzerias easy, no matter where you are. At Slice, we believe pizza is more than food — it’s a slice of life. We love to connect passionate pizza eaters with pizza makers who care about craft, history, and culture. That’s why we make it super easy to order authentic pizza and support thousands of pizzerias in and around cities across the country.

HAPPYCAR - compare car rental

HappyCar is a comparison engine for car rentals. It fills a very specific niche (all the more specific because it seems to be available only in Europe at the moment), but anyone hoping to save a little dough on their next trip will probably be happy it's available. Most of the major car rental companies are represented, along with multiple models and up-to-date pricing. Some company cars can be rented directly from the app itself.

HAPPYCAR is here to help you find the right car hire at the best possible price. We deal with premium car hire companies around the world and check with local suppliers to deliver the cheapest car hire prices available. We also compare a wide range of options and extra features that fit your needs so you can get exactly what you want for your trip.

5 Calls

Are you an American who's upset with the way things are going? You're in good company - about 63 million people, the last time anyone counted. If you'd like to know what you specifically can do to influence your local and national leaders, this app will tell you, step by step. Most of it's simple phone calls, but hey, every little bit helps, and you won't even need any cardboard or Sharpie markers.

Turn your passive participation into active resistance. Facebook likes and Twitter retweets can’t create the change you want to see. Calling your Government on the phone can. Calling is the most effective way to influence your representatives. 5 Calls does the research for each issue, determining out which representatives are most influential for which topic, collecting phone numbers for those offices and writing scripts that clearly articulate a progressive position. You just have to call.

Bard - Video Assembler

This irreverent little app lets you write out any specific bit of text you'd like, then cuts and re-assembles a ton of YouTube clips to make certain characters and/or actors say those words. It's fun, it's dumb, it's enabled by underlying technology that took years of research and thousands of work-hours to create. Hooray!

Have you ever wanted to make your favourite actors or Youtube celebrities say or "I see dat boi". With Bard, you can do exactly that. This app lets you find a video, re-arrange the words that you want, and merge them to create a new clip. There are lots of videos with different characters and actors to choose from, and if anyone is missing, the app also allows you to upload an existing video, and make it available for other people to remix.

Daniel Tiger for Parents

Here's an app full of videos and sing-along songs from the PBS series Daniel Tiger (based on the characters from the old Mister Rogers' Neighborhood show, if I'm not mistaken). It's essentially an elaborate version of the sing-along Disney VHS tapes they had when I was a kid, but there are some more constructive lessons in there, and both English and Spanish audio are included. The app is free with no in-app purchases.

Daniel Tiger for Parents empowers parents and caregivers with songs and videos from the hit PBS KIDS series Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood. Is your child learning about sharing? Struggling with trying a new food? Working on what to do with mad feelings? Daniel Tiger for Parents has a song for these important social-emotional skills – and many more of life’s little lessons.Designed with busy parents in mind, the app is simple, educational and entertaining for caregivers and children.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

BlackBerry Notable

This official Blackberry app is very much like Google's Keep or Microsoft OneNote, complete with notation and syncing support. But unlike those tools, this one is specifically for screenshots: once they're taken and annotated with text and drawing tools, they're saved to a gallery where users can share them via the usual vectors. As expected, this app is only compatible with BlackBerry-branded Android phones.

Notable is a content creation and sharing app that allows you to quickly capture content on your device screen, mark it up with text or free-form drawing tools, and quickly share it to your friends. The screen capture is triggered from the device convenience key, assigning as a swipe gesture shortcut, or by tapping the dedicated screen capture notification in the notification tray.

Samsung Calculator

This is the default app for a quite a few Samsung phones. The APK has been floating around for a while, but it looks like Sammy finally put it on the Play Store so they wouldn't have to wait fro an Android version or carrier OTA update to tweak the app.

Perform simple or complex calculations. Rotate the device to landscape orientation to display the scientific calculator. If Auto-rotate is disabled, tap rotation button to display the scientific calculator. To see the calculation history, tap HISTORY. To close the calculation history panel, tap KEYPAD. To clear the history, tap HISTORY → CLEAR HISTORY.

NFL VR

This NFL VR app was launched about a week before the Super Bowl, so that fans could watch the game in... wait, it didn't let people watch the Super Bowl in VR? Well then what's the freakin' point, NFL? A bunch of videos of players, coaches, and cheerleaders, you say? Right, so basically all the crap that I skip in the pre-game show, only strapped to my face via Google Daydream. You guys better up your game for next season.

Get immersed in the NFL with the official NFL VR app. NFL VR brings fans closer to the game with a 360-degree, behind-the-scenes experience. Become immersed in the lives of players, coaches, executives, cheerleaders, and even fans themselves as they prepare for gameday. From the weight room to the locker room, from the practice field to the stadium, fans can experience the game through a new lens with NFL VR.

WTF App(s) Of The Week

Donald Draws Executive Doodle

Android Police coverage: Donald Draws: Executive Doodle is exactly what you think it is

This is Donald Draws. It lets you draw two pictures, which are then superimposed over Donald Trump's executive order in that one GIF that's going around. It's genius. It's fun. It's the most fun. It's the most fun that anyone has ever had, ever. Look, I made one:

See? Fun.

You don't have this app? Sad. You don't need this app? Wrong. You're wrong. This app is gonna be uge. It's gonna be big. It'll be the biggest app. It'll be the best app. It is the best app. This app is gonna make the United States of Amemeica great again. It's gonna be everything. Trump approved. Upload a photo, draw a picture and add text to your favorite living meme. Post it to Twitter or Facebook or whatever and you'll be uge, you'll be the greatest, you'll be the best meme maker out there.

Trump Video Maker

I would apologize for putting two completely political apps in the WTF section in the same week... but no, I won't. The US president is practically a Saturday morning cartoon villain, and the memetic potential is simply too great to ignore. So here's an app that lets you write whatever you want, and then it will automatically stitch together video clips of His Majestic Orangeness speaking your words. It's almost like he's a puppet, but this time he's taking orders from you instead of Putin. (Yes, this is exactly the same app as Bard, above, but it's been Trumpified.)

--

