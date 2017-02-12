Competition is a wonderful thing. Verizon and the other major US wireless carriers basically abandoned the idea of unlimited mobile data around the time that Android and smartphones in general started surging in the market, finding it was much easier to get money out of customers by shoveling them into tiered service. But since T-Mobile, Sprint, and even AT&T have reintroduced unlimited data in various flavors, customers have danced in their little cotton socks, happily paying a premium for the luxury of not having to think about their data allotments. It seems like someone at Verizon finally got the message: the company will start offering unlimited data plans once again starting tomorrow.

The announcement comes via Verizon's official YouTube account, along with more conventional PR on the website. Company vice president Ronan Dunne directly explains Verizon's reasoning, claiming that they've been working "quietly but tirelessly behind the scenes to deliver exactly what you've asked for." Much of the rest of the video is a collection of promotional messages explaining why now is the right time to offer unlimited data, as opposed to the last five and a half when Verizon has been almost hostile towards competing unlimited plans and its own grandfathered unlimited customers.

But let's have the facts: the new unlimited data plan will cost $80 a month, naturally complete with unlimited talk and text. The plan includes the usual stipulations: data may be throttled for congested areas after users hit 22GB, and video and audio streams will be compressed, though Verizon's system allows for "HD" video. Multi-line plans get a discount: $45 for four phones or tablets ($180 total), but prices for two, three, or more than four lines aren't known at the moment. Tethering is included in the plan, but after 10GB of tethered data customers will be cut down to 3G speeds. That should be enough for semi-regular travelers who don't want to pay for expensive Wi-Fi at hotels. Unlimited calls to Mexico and Canada are included.

Verizon's unlimited plan significantly undercuts AT&T, at $100 for a single line plus mandatory DirecTV service. It's slightly more expensive than T-Mobile's One plan, $70, and Sprint unlimited, $60 (though Sprint currently has a promotion for $50 until March). Even so, Verizon's much wider network coverage will probably be worth the extra expense for many, especially rural customers with few choices for budget carriers.