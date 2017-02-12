From July 2015 until today, the most popular of Prince's early music was exclusively available on Tidal. This was due to an arrangement he made with the streaming service before his untimely death in 2016. Now most of his music published under the Warner Bros. label, from 1978-1996, has been made available to most streaming services - including Google Play Music.

Albums available for streaming include Purple Rain, 1999, Controversy, Parade, Sign O' the Times, Dirty Mind, and several hits collections and singles. Some later albums are still unavailable due to different contracts, like The Black Album, Chaos and Disorder, and The Gold Experience.

The collection is available for streaming on Google Play Music, Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon Prime, and more. To commemorate the occasion, Google has changed the Play Music web app to purple. Google did the same thing last year in honor of Prince, shortly after his death.