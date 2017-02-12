As you probably know by now, Google has a tradition of changing the Google logo for various events, holidays, and birthdays. This year, the logo is being changed every day leading up to Valentine's Day, with a mini-game for each one.

Each doodle features the same pangolin, who has been sending love letters to another adorably-drawn mammal and is finally traveling to meet them. All of the doodles include a minigame, with the first one giving you control of the creature to collect cocoa beans in Ghana.

Depending on your time zone, you might have the first, second, or even third doodle at this point. The second game places the pangolin in India, and the third in China. All of them have an absolutely adorable art style, and the cut-scene animations are very well-done. You can play all of them from the mobile Google app.