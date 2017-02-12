The Chromecast Ultra was announced at Google's October 4th event last year, as an enhanced Chromecast capable of 4K HDR output (with compatible TVs). However, even with greater functionality and speed than the existing 2nd-gen Chromecast, many considered the $69 starting point a little too pricey. Now the CC Ultra appears to be $59 at many participating stores.

So far, we've found the deal live at the Google Store, Target, B&H, and Best Buy. The terms on the Google Store state the promotion ends on March 4th, so that's likely when the deal ends at all other locations too.

You can find links to all the participating stores below, and let us know in the comments if you find any more sites/stores with the discount.