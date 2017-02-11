True to its word, Honor says that Nougat/EMUI 5 is rolling out to the Honor 8 starting today (February 11). This comes via the official Twitter account and is great news for owners of the mid-range device.
EMUI 5.0 is coming to Honor 8 from Feb 11th! Check out the new App Drawer on EMUI 5! Excited? https://t.co/aH8oKwqOK6
— Honor USA (@Honor_USA) February 9, 2017
As you can see, the tweet tries to hype up the addition of an app drawer in this update, which I find somewhat amusing. Overall, Nougat should breathe some new life into this phone and one can hope that EMUI 5 resolves a lot of the issues that some have had.
The consensus is that the change from v4.1 to v5 is a huge leap in the right direction, so be checking for that oh-so-wonderful update notification.
