



The LG Watch Sport and Watch Style are the first two watches running Android Wear 2.0, developed in partnership with Google. You've already seen our first impressions of the pair, but now you can finally buy them.

Best Buy and Google Store currently have the Watch Style in stock, with all colors available. The Sport is available to pre-order from Verizon (which will ship by March 16) and AT&T (with no shipping date). Here's a list of all the models and where you can get them:

We'll update this page if we find any more stores carrying the watches. In the meantime, let us know in the comments if you plan on buying one (or already have).