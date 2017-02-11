Last month, Nest announced that it would be starting to sell its products in Austria, Germany, Italy, and Spain. But at the time, the retail outlets where these products could be bought ranged from Amazon to Media Markt, ePrice, El Corte Ingles, and a couple more. They were all third-party retailers and not official Nest or Google entities.

If you prefer to get your gear straight from the source, the official Google Store has started to sell some of Nest's line-up in these countries and is also expanding availability in Belgium for the Cam Outdoor. In short, here's the list of new countries where you can buy different Nest products:

Nest Learning Thermostat, 3rd generation: Italy, Spain (still not available in Austria or Germany)

Nest Protect, 2nd generation: Austria, Germany (still not available in Italy or Spain)

Nest Cam Indoor: Austria, Germany, Italy, Spain

Nest Cam Outdoor: Austria, Belgium, Italy, Spain (was already available in Germany).

As you see, there are still a few discrepancies between the different countries, mostly for the Thermostat and the Protect. One more thing to note is that it seems like the Google Store has stopped selling the first generation Nest Protect. Until last December, it was still available for purchase, but that has changed now.