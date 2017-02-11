Are you looking to make your home more... smart? All those WiFi-connected lights, appliances, and speakers can easily make a dent in your wallet. But right now, you can grab a pack of three LED color Philips Hue lights, with the wireless bridge included, for just $124.99 manufacturer-refurbished.

The only real catch is that this has the older second-generation Hue lights, instead of the current 3rd Gen. That means you won't get the much-improved dimming and color accuracy that the newer bulbs provide. Still, the older lights work great with smart home hubs like the Amazon Echo and Google Home (and any other devices with Google Assistant).

These bulbs are certified to be manufacturer-refurbished with a 90-day warranty, and come in the normal retail packaging. You can grab them from the source link below.