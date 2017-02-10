The LG Watch Sport and Watch Style are the first two watches running Android Wear 2.0, developed in partnership with Google. You've already seen our first impressions of the pair, but now you can finally buy them - kind of.

Best Buy is the only place right now with stock of the Watch Style, with all colors available. The Sport is available to pre-order from Verizon (which will ship by March 16) and AT&T (with no shipping date). Strangely, neither of the watches have appeared on the Google Store yet.

Here's a list of all the models and where you can get them:

LG Watch Sport Dark Blue - Not available yet

Titanium - Verizon, AT&T LG Watch Style Titanium - Best Buy

Silver - Best Buy

Rose Gold - Best Buy

We'll update this page if we find any more stores carrying the watches. In the meantime, let us know in the comments if you plan on buying one (or already have).