Google is constantly adding and removing products to and from the Google Store. With the speed that tech moves along at and the amount of products that the store carries, having to dump older or slower-selling products is inevitable. Earlier today, the LG Watch Style and Sport went up for sale (the Sport is already out of stock, by the way); now, the Nixon The Mission smartwatch and Philips Hue Color A19 Starter Kit, which made their Google Store debuts around four months ago, have been axed.

In the Nixon The Mission's case (also simply called the Nixon Mission), it's pretty likely that slow sales were behind its removal. I'm willing to bet that many of you have never even heard of it, even though it was introduced only a few months ago. Surprisingly, it had some pretty decent talking points: a 400x400 AMOLED display, an ambient light sensor (and no flat tire!), a Snapdragon Wear 2100, a waterproof rating of 10ATM, GPS and a bunch of other sensors, as well as a unique design. However, its fairly hefty price tag of $400 and lack of anyone know about it probably killed it. For what it's worth, the Mission is on the list to receive Android Wear 2.0. It can still be purchased from stores such as Amazon.

As for the Philips Hue Color A19 Starter Kit (what a mouthful), I'd imagine that the same thing led to its departure. After all, who thinks of the Google Store when they're looking for smart lighting products? I can think of a dozen other places I'd search for something like this first. The kit, which is also still available for purchase through other retailers like Amazon, contains three LED A19 Hue smart bulbs and a bridge to connect them to your network.

The links to the former Google Store listings are below; however, they simply redirect to the Store's front page.