There are many small things Google does to delight us all, from the hidden easter eggs in various apps and Android versions to the various Google Doodles you see each time you start Search. Speaking of these doodles, you must have seen a birthday doodle at least once. The design may have changed throughout the years, but there's always cake and/or candles to cheer you up.

But did you know that the latest iteration of the Google Doodle, which has been there for many months and maybe even more than a year, has a hidden easter egg? I didn't, and none of us here at Android Police did, until we received a tip about it from +Czifra János. After you tap the play button to show your birthday candles, you can blow on them and the app will pick out the sound from your microphone and turn them off.

Here's a screen recording, although you won't hear the blowing sound because I had to give the mic recording to the Google app and not the screen recording app for it to work.

That's just awesome and delightful.

It looks like this has been possible for several months, but we thought we'd let you know in case you hadn't seen it or tried it before. You can test it out by changing your birthday to today on your Google profile and waiting a bit until the birthday doodle shows up for you. Oh and you can repeat it as many times as you want. If you have kids or nieces and nephews, they'll love this.