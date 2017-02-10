The OnePlus 3T was unveiled a few months back, and seems to have been received well by most. Presumably to keep itself in the news, OnePlus says the pre-announced 128GB version in gunmetal grey is available for pre-order now at its site.

The gunmetal grey 128GB variant of the 3T was included in the main announcement back in November, but it's not been available to buy until now. It sees OnePlus following in the footsteps of Apple and Google, offering a very high capacity storage phone for extra cash, while continuing to sell the lower capacity variants too. It appears 128GB is only available with the gunmetal color; when I looked on both the UK and US site, soft gold was only selling in 64GB.

The site also says that a 128GB gunmetal 3T will start shipping in eight days. For what OnePlus is officially calling a pre-order, that's pretty good. It costs $479 in the United States, €479 in Europe, and £439 in the UK. If you've ordered one, let us know in the comments.