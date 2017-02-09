Zen Studios is well-known for its pinball games of popular franchises, such as Portal, Marvel, The Walking Dead, and Star Wars. The company is back with another one entry to the series now, themed by game developer Bethesda titles.

The three franchises used here are The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Fallout, and DOOM. I would compare the gameplay on these three pinball tables; however, because of the game's in-app purchases, I have only managed to play the Skyrim one. Which was fun - it reminded me of wasting away hours on the Windows XP pinball game. To play the Fallout or DOOM tables, you either have to pay real money for in-game coins, or earn money on the Skyrim table. While I suppose it is similar to real pinball (i.e. points mean prizes), I'm just not a fan of this model of gameplay.

Bethesda Pinball is available on the Play Store now, but beware of those in-app purchases. Probably best not to let kids near this one, or alternatively put a password lock on Play Store purchases. Curiously, the main Zen Pinball app has not been updated with each of the Bethesda tables - usually individual tables cost $1.99 as an IAP here - but if it does receive an update, we'll let you know.