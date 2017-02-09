Android Pay is perhaps the most exciting aspect of Android Wear 2.0, but it has some caveats. It won't work if your phone has an unlocked bootloader, much to the disappointment of custom ROM and root users. Now it appears that some cards already compatible with Android Pay won't work on watches - namely CITI and Wells Fargo cards.

There isn't a specific subset of CITI and Wells Fargo cards that won't work - all of them are currently not supported. Here's a full list:

CITI Cards: Citi Visa Credit

Citi MasterCard Debit and Credit

Co-branded: Hilton Visa Credit

Expedia MasterCard and Visa Credit

Costco AnyWhere Consumer

AT&T Mastercard Wells Fargo Cards: Consumer Debit Visa

Consumer Credit Visa and American Express

Small Business Credit and Debit Visa

The page only says, "at this time, these cards aren't supported on Android Wear," not providing any timeline for when they will work. It's not clear either why only these two services aren't compatible - perhaps there is some re-certification process for Android Wear. Regardless, all other Android Pay banks and cards are advertised as fully compatible with Wear.