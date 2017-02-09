Titanium Backup is one of the most popular apps for backing up important data or files, so it's great to see official confirmation from the developers that the app will soon support Android's Adoptable Storage feature, which means external storage can act like internal storage.

While it's hugely convenient to be able to put a microSD card into a brand new phone and have all your files there waiting for you, external storage has long had limitations surrounding security and the possibility of data loss. Adoptable Storage, introduced in 6.0 Marshmallow, mostly negates those issues by encrypting the storage and treating as it would to what's built-in. However, this does mean that an SD card is only available to use with one device at a time.

We're working on adding Adoptable Storage support (Android 6.0+) to #TitaniumBackup. Thank you for supporting us! ☺ — Titanium Backup (@TitaniumBackup) February 9, 2017

Titanium Backup, meanwhile, is one of, if not the most, powerful backup and restore apps on Android. Apps or files can be frozen, backed up, restored on a new ROM, and Play Store links with apps restored, meaning the app in question will update like normal. Keeping this in mind, it's great to see the developers supporting a core Android feature, although they are a little late to the party.

The current version of Titanium Backup, sans Adoptable Storage, is available on the Play Store, along with the Pro version. The free version is also available at APK Mirror.