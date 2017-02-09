Motorola has wrapped up its "Transform the Smartphone Challenge" and has announced that most of the finalists' ideas are available on Indiegogo for funding. Over 700 submissions went in from 55 countries and 30 states. The creative people received their Moto Mod Development Kits along with a Moto Z to test out their prototypes, and now they are ready for crowdfunding.

There are some really unique ideas here. From the notification mod to the smarthome controller, some really talented individuals and teams showed what they were capable of. Going forward, Moto will announce ten grand prize winners in March based on campaign originality, commercial viability, crowdfunding success, and the overall use of the modding platform.

Those who are chosen will be flown to Chicago where they will present their ideas to the executive development team. Once there, they will be guided and mentored by those behind the Moto Mods. If these finalists really impress the right people, they will receive an investment from Lenovo Capital to help them bring their products to market.

This is a fantastic program and I am glad to see such successes. Seriously, go check out the Indiegogo page. There's some really neat stuff there.