The Android SDK isn't something that normal users see all that often (except perhaps when they're unlocking the bootloader on a new phone), but developers still rely on it heavily. One of the components included in the collection of desktop tools is Google's first-party Android emulator. It's a way of running a simplified version of Android software on a computer for the purpose of testing apps. And as cool as that sounds, it's also kind of a hassle - like all emulators, it's significantly slower than using Android on native hardware. But that's changing with the latest release, at least according to Google.
The February '17 revision of Android's SDK tools, version 25.3, includes a host of new and improved functions specifically within the emulator. In addition to IPV6 compliance, better sound support, GLES 2.0 compatibility, and various other tweaks, Google says that the new version of Android Pipe makes the communication between the emulator program and the Android software hosted on it "order[s] of magnitude" faster than it was before. ADB data access, 3D acceleration, and just about everything else should be dramatically faster in the latest update.
Developers can access the latest version of the emulator by downloading SDK Tools 25.3, either as a full manual download or using the download manager already installed on their PCs. Have fun playing Angry Birds at full speed on your desktop for the first time ever.
