The Galaxy S8 is almost around the corner, but that doesn't mean the S7 and S7 Edge are all of a sudden bad and unusable phones. They still have an excellent display, a fast processor, enough RAM for the most demanding power-users out there, a fantastic camera, water-resistance, and plenty more to offer. But in a couple of months, they will be last year's news and it seems that Samsung wants to clear some stock now before that happens.

So the company is offering a few 256GB EVO+ MicroSD card with the purchase of an S7 or S7 Edge between February 8 and 14, for US residents aged 18 years and above. If you purchase the device from Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung app, the card should show up as a gift with your purchase and be sent directly with your phone. However, if you buy it from a carrier or other retailer, you'll have to submit a claim before February 21 to ask for your freebie. As with all giveaways of the sort, supplies could be limited and there are terms and conditions that you can check in detail here.

The 256GB Evo+ MicroSD card costs about $135 on Amazon right now, so this is a nice savings on a lot of extra storage for your phone. If you were already considering getting an S7 or S7 Edge, now's a good time to do it. The phone might drop further in price when the S8 is released, but it can already be found at a nice discount at various retailers and carriers compared to its launch price, plus you can have it now instead of waiting.