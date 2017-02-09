Android Wear 2.0 is finally here... sorta. The LG Watch Sport and Watch Style, the first devices to ship with the update, aren't on sale yet. And while many wearables are slated to get AW 2.0, it hasn't actually been pushed yet. Now the Android Wear companion phone app has been updated, with new features for both the app and connected watches.
First off, this app update (version 2.0.0.146489418 to be exact) activates some important functionality on Android Wear 2.0. Google Assistant becomes live once you update, replacing the old Google Now-based search. In addition, there's a new 'Clear all' card at the bottom of the notifications, as well as a 'No Notifications' card if you don't have any. All of this also applies to devices running the Android Wear 2.0 Developer Previews.
Tapping on the settings gear in the app and pressing 'What can you do?' now shows all of the available Google Assistant commands on your watch. Most of the commands on the Pixel's Assistant works here, with the exception of voice games. Here's the full changelog for the app update, but keep in mind some of this is part of the general AW 2.0 operating system update:
-
New UI making it easier to scroll through information, take action, and switch watch faces
-
Personalized watch faces that support complications from your favorite apps
-
New ways to use apps and download directly from the on-watch Google Play Store
-
Improved workout mode for Google Fit
-
Track indoor workouts and weight-lifting reps
-
Responding to messages with on-watch keyboard, handwriting, and Smart Reply
-
Google Assistant for your watch
