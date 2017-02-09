NVIDIA is on fire this year. Not only did the company release new SHIELD TV boxes, it also quickly updated them to Android 7.0 Nougat and upgraded the older SHIELD TV as well, then said it would bring the same update to the SHIELD Tablet, and here we are: promise fulfilled.

SHIELD Experience 5.0 will start to roll to NVIDIA Tablets today and will be staged over the next few days to make sure no issues arise. It brings Android 7.0 with multi-window support and quick switch between apps by double tapping the Overview button, bundled notifications and quick reply, better notification management, better battery standby through doze, Unicode 9 emojis, customizable Quick Settings tiles, and plenty of improvements under the hood like a new JIT compiler for faster app and system updates, and more.

It also adds support for the new SHIELD Controller, the one that ships with the new SHIELD TV (2017) boxes. Here's the full changelog, as provided by NVIDIA:

SHIELD Controller (2017) Support Updates to SHIELD controller support New Multitasking Features Split-screen: Run two apps side by side* in Portrait or Landscape modes

Quick switch: Double tap the Overview button to quickly switch back to the last opened app Improved Notifications Multiple notifications from the same app are now bundled for a streamlined experience

Reply to messages directly from within the notification

Tap and hold on a notification to quickly silence or block notifications from the app Improved Power Consumption Doze on the Go: Doze is now smarter & kicks in even when the device is being carried around Emoji Includes all-new Unicode 9 emojis Usability Improvements Display & Font size can now separately adjustable to improve readability or screenspace

Quick Settings can now be customized directly from the menu by tapping “Edit”

The top Quick Setting tiles can now be accessed with a downward swipe from the lock screen

Settings now includes a Navigation Menu & Suggestions to improve usability

The “Clear all” option in Overview have been relocated to the top right System wide improvements including New Data Saver: when enabled, limits access to Cellular data for background apps

New JIT compiler: improves the speed of App & System updates

Update to Android Security Patch Level December 1, 2016 SHIELD Rewards Program Introducing SHIELD Rewards, the exclusive loyalty program for SHIELD owners

Both the Tablet K1 and the original Tablet will be getting the update starting today, first with a small percentage of users and ramping up until everyone has it. Even though historically, the K1 has received some updates first, there's no discrimination between it and the older Tablet this time around. The LTE version will follow in a few weeks, after it gets carrier certification.