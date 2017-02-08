Google's premiere devices for Android Wear 2.0, the LG Watch Style and Sport, had details leaked well before the official announcement today. By conrast, Verizon's announcement comes as something of a surprise. In a blog post discussing how Verizon will offer the LG Watch Sport, the company also announced its own exclusive 'Wear24' smartwatch.

The Wear24, much like the LG Sport, is running Android Wear 2.0 with Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, and NFC connectivity. Verizon also mentions that the Wear24 is water-resistant in up to 3.3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. The company did not provide any other details or photos of the device, but I imagine it's at least as bulky as the LG Sport.

We do know at least one area where it differs from the Sport - the price. While LG's offering is $329.99 with a new two-year activation from Verizon, Wear24 is $299 with the same new two-year activation. Verizon also allows you to add both to your existing plan for $5/month.