Love is in the air, love is all around me... sorry, that's Love Actually. Either way, it's Valentine's Day soon, and Niantic is getting into the spirit of things, with Pokémon GO having its first in-game event of 2017.

From February 8 to February 15, players will be able to gain double the amount of Candy while catching, hatching, or dispatching transferring Pokémon, while Buddy Pokémon will be able to find Candy twice as fast as normal for their Trainers. Furthermore, a host of adorable, lovable pink Pokémon, including Chansey, Clefable, and Porygon will have increased spawn rates (everyone say 'aww'). Meanwhile, Cleffa, Igglybuff, and Smoochum will have a greater chance of hatching from their eggs. Lastly, Trainers can celebrate by releasing Lure Modules which will attract Pokémon for six hours, as opposed to the normal thirty minutes - a sixfold increase.

The events and included bonuses are available now, until February 15 at 11am PST. Pokémon GO, meanwhile is on the Play Store, or we have it at APK Mirror if you'd prefer the non-Googley approach.