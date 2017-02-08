Google has given us an official, updated list of every Android Wear smartwatch being upgraded to version 2.0 of the platform as part of its announcement of the LG Watch Style and Watch Sport today. The list of devices receiving the update follows.
- ASUS ZenWatch 2
- ASUS ZenWatch 3
- Casio Smart Outdoor Watch
- Casio PRO TREK Smart
- Fossil Q Founder
- Fossil Q Marshal
- Fossil Q Wander
- Huawei Watch
- LG G Watch R
- LG Watch Urbane
- LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE
- Michael Kors Access Smartwatches (Dylan and Bradshaw)
- Moto 360 2nd Gen
- Moto 360 for Women
- Moto 360 Sport
- New Balance RunIQ
- Nixon Mission
- Polar M600
- Tag Heuer Connected
If you count both Michael Kors lines, that is a total of twenty watches that will be receiving the update. Watches absent from the list include the original ASUS ZenWatch, LG G Watch, Samsung Gear Live, Moto 360 (Gen. 1), and Sony's Smartwatch 3, none of which should be particularly surprising to anyone at this point.
If you want to know what Android Wear 2.0 brings to the table, take a look at the announcement post from May of last year. You can also check out our hands-on posts for the LG Watch Sport and Watch Style, which touch on some of Wear 2.0's newest features like Android Pay and Google Assistant, here and here.
Comments