If you're in the market for an Android Wear smartwatch, chances are you probably haven't even considered buying one by Fossil - their lineup is confusing, and their watches aren't particularly attention-worthy. However, anything can become purchase-worthy if the price goes low enough, and that may be what's happening here with the Q Founder. For a limited time, Fossil is offering this smartwatch for just $131 after a discount code - that's a massive $154 discount from the MSRP.

It's extraordinarily hard to tell the Gen 1 and Gen 2 Q Founder apart due to their identical chassis and minor differences. What we have here is the first-gen model, which sports a 1.5-inch 360x326 IPS display, an Intel Atom processor, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of internal storage, and a sizable 400mAh battery. It does have a flat tire, but that's the sacrifice that Fossil chose to make when it decided it wanted an ambient light sensor on the watch (a flat tire isn't necessarily needed for an ambient light sensor, though). It's also worth noting that the Q Founder is set to receive the Android Wear 2.0 update.

Want a Q Founder of your own? Fossil is offering this discount on both the stainless steel and black leather models. The site shows a price of $174.99, but entering code MORELUV at checkout will get you an extra 25% off, leading to a price of $131.25. This code will last until February 14th at 11:59PM CST ("MORELUV" is a reference to Valentine's Day, if you somehow couldn't tell).