The ZTE Axon 7 was announced in May of last year with plenty of hyperboles over its BMW Designworks-inspired look, renowned pianist Lang Lang endorsement, and Dolby Atmos surround sound. In reality, the phone was very good, bar its software as Ryan discovered in his review. But ZTE has been issuing updates to improve some of the shortcomings, like the signal reception and the weird notification bell. Today, another update will start rolling to the Axon 7, though this one is a lot more major.
This is Android Nougat we're talking about, and with it come a host of changes like multi-window support, customizable quick settings tiles, plenty of new emojis, and more. Also in tow for existing and future Axon 7 owners is Daydream compatibility. Yup, you can now slide your Axon 7 into a Daydream headset and play all the games or watch all the movies until your battery dies or your phone overheats. Here's the detailed changelog:
- Release Notes Available Below:
- Android OS Upgraded from 6.0.1 to 7.0
- Axon 7 2017U is Now Daydream Ready! Get a Daydream View to experience VR today.
- Camera RAW Implemented in Manual Mode and Enhanced Auto-Focus for Camera.
- Google Security Patch Updated to December 2016
- Various Device Stability and Security Improvements.
- Hiya Caller ID/Blocking added to default dialer.
- Miscellaneous Performance Improvements and other Enhancements.
- NOTE: Manual Restart Required After Upgrading.
The Axon 7 is joining the Pixels, Moto Z family, Huawei Mate 9 Pro, and upcoming ASUS Zenfone AR in being Daydream compatible. And according to ZTE's press release, you won't have to wait long for the update: it should be going live today. So you can start checking your phone for it and maybe order a discounted $49 Daydream viewer from the Google Store while the deal is valid.
- Source:
- Z-Community
- Thanks:
- Jeff Wassel
