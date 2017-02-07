RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZTE USA, the fourth largest smartphone supplier in the U.S. and second largest in the no-contract market,* today announced that both Android Nougat and Daydream are available now for its award-winning Axon 7smartphone. With these updates, the ZTE Axon 7 continues to deliver the best value of any flagship smartphone on the market today.

“Delivering Android Nougat for the Axon 7 provides consumers with an enhanced experience and greater value when purchasing this flagship device,” said Lixin Cheng, chairman and CEO of ZTE USA. “Also, with Daydream certification, consumers are now able to have an immersive VR experience at a price they can afford when paired with the Daydream View headset.”

The release of Android N provides Axon 7 users with the ability to personalize the device like never before. With added capabilities at their fingertips such as the ability to run two apps side by side, save battery power while on the go, and express themselves through added emojis, Axon 7 continues to provide a flagship experience at a price that is unbeatable.

As one of the first companies to support Daydream, Google’s platform for high quality, mobile virtual reality, the Axon 7 is now Daydream-ready. With its powerful audio and visual capabilities, the Axon 7 provides an immersive VR experience and is the most affordable Daydream-ready phone in the U.S.

Since the Axon 7 launched in the U.S. in July 2016, members of Z-Community have helped provide insight into what consumers want to see updated in the device. For a full list of phone specifications and features visit www.zteusa.com/Axon7.

