Project management is a difficult thing, as is coordinating teams (our fearless leaders keep us in line here at AP). Trello is, by no means, a new name in this space. We have covered the app from time to time, especially when it gets notable new features. Well, here's a pretty important one: Trello now works offline.

Here's the official word from the developer:

It's the moment you've all been waiting for: Trello now works offline! If you've been wondering why recent releases have been lackluster in terms of new features, this is why. This project took longer than anticipated. Our original time estimate of "by the time I finish this drink" was way off. Go figure. Anyways: Whether you're on a plane, in a tunnel, or in the middle of nowhere, you can keep using Trello. We hope you're as excited as we are to finally be able to use Trello anywhere!

In case anyone has forgotten, the app and its team were recently acquired by Atlassian, but it seems that this change was in the works long before that. I do not use Trello personally, but the annoyances of business school sure do make it tempting.