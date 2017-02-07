Even with the AMD complaint against it, MediaTek keeps chugging along with its system-on-chips. The latest in the Helio family is the P25, an evolution of the P20 that is targeted toward dual-camera smartphones (because those are a thing again). This fancy new SoC maintains the power efficiency for which MTK is known while bumping up image and graphics processing capabilities.

The P25 contains the Imagiq image signal processor (ISP), which offers "advanced camera effects" like shallow depth-of-field and better auto exposure. Here's what Imagiq is capable of:

Pioneering Resolution: Up to 24MP single camera or 13MP+13MP dual camera

Up to 24MP single camera or 13MP+13MP dual camera Dual Camera-optimized: Color + Mono de-noise and real-time shallow DoF bokeh

Color + Mono de-noise and real-time shallow DoF bokeh High Dynamic Range: Video HDR with full preview

Video HDR with full preview High Performance Auto Exposure: Turbo 3A to accelerate AE convergence speed by 30-55%

The latest member of the P series is based on the octa-core Cortex-A53, which is clocked at 2.5GHz, and sports the Mali-T880 GPU which will help improve the graphics capabilities. The SoC will also support up to 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM.

Expect to see smartphones rocking the Helio P25 in Q1 of this year.