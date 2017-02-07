The Lenovo Yoga A12 is the company's latest attempt at an Android tablet/laptop thing. It is a more toned-down version of the Yoga Book with lower specs, no Windows or Chrome OS options, and a lower price point to boot. The device was not supposed to be available until February 8, but both the Lenovo store and Amazon are both allowing full purchases. Maybe because it's already the 8th on the other side of the world?

For a refresher, the Yoga A12 has a 12.2" screen, the Intel Atom x5 chip, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage available. It also has the halo keyboard and full 360° hinge that you would find on the Yoga Book proper. Lenovo has tweaked the software to blend Android with a better multi-tasking UI. One of the benefits of this is that it can run three app windows side-by-side.

Overall, the design is certainly appealing. As far as colors go, you have a choice between gunmetal grey and rose gold. The Yoga A12 is $299 on both the Lenovo store and Amazon.