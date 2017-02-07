Nicholas Jitkoff, the former lead on the Material Design team, has left Google to join Dropbox as the VP of Design. He will lend his experience and style to the Engineering and Product teams in order to help them realize their dreams for design and define their vision for Dropbox.

It makes sense for the company to want someone like Jitkoff. He has been very successful in his time at Google and Dropbox needs someone like him to assist in spearheading its advancement into new markets. The cloud storage provider has its sights set on the lucrative enterprise market, and having a cohesive, attractive design is just one step toward that goal.

To the talented folks at @googledesign and Material: thank you so much for a wonderful ten years. It has been an honor to work with you! 👋❤️ — Nicholas Jitkoff (@alcor) February 7, 2017

Dropbox says that Jitkoff's style of leadership and multidisciplinary strengths will help grow the various teams across the organization. The hope is that this will take the company and its services to new design heights.

Congratulations, Nicholas.