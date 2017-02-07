multi-page article Page 1 Page 2

Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous 2 weeks or so.

Games

Fire Emblem Heroes

Android Police coverage: Nintendo's first full Android game, Fire Emblem Heroes, is now rolling out to some countries in the Play Store

Here we are: Nintendo's very first full game released on Android. I doubt many people were expecting the somewhat niche Fire Emblem series to get the first nod, but fans of the fantasy tactics game couldn't be happier. In Fire Emblem Heroes, players summon characters from the various console and handheld games to their army for turn-based grid combat. The story is a little weak - as with all of these "character collection" games - and the free-to-play mechanic with $75 in-app purchases can get old fast.

--

Open the gateways between worlds, Heroes at your side. Nintendo's hit strategy-RPG Fire Emblem series is now reimagined for smart devices. Fight battles customized for touch screens and on-the-go gameplay. Summon characters from across the Fire Emblem universe. Develop your Heroes' skills, and take them to new heights. This is your adventure—a Fire Emblem that's like nothing you've seen before. This application is free to download and offers some optional in-app purchases.

Xenoraid

Android Police coverage: Xenoraid blasts and shoots its way onto Google Play

Xenoraid is a top-down shoot-em-up at its core, but a few of the myriad elements in the game put some new spins on this decades-old genre. The landscape view, for one, which focuses on holistic look at the battlefield instead of a narrow passageway to blast through. There's also a unique method for switching ships mid-battle. Graphics are simple but effective, and things get enjoyably hectic as fleets of enemy ships fill the screen. Xenoraid is free with a one-time $10 IAP (half off at $5 right now!) to unlock the full game and get rid of ads.

--

Xenoraid features classic shooter gameplay with a wealth of brand new mechanics. Missions play out differently each time. Real time fighter switching between four fighters. Advanced shooting mechanics such as diagonal shooting and weapon heat. The metagame features upgrading fighters, weapons and strategic technologies. The campaign consists of more than 40 missions with four bossfights, and a Hard Mode for the most skilled players. There's even three unique Survival levels with online leaderboards for endless replayability.

A Normal Lost Phone

Android Police coverage: Find the owner of a lost cell phone in A Normal Lost Phone

A Normal Lost Phone is the latest in a growing genre of heuristic story-games. You've found a phone (the interface for which is replicated in the game's visuals) and you're trying to return it to its owner. At least that's how it starts... eventually you're basically spying on a stranger's life, ostensibly to understand the subtleties of a misunderstood teenager. The premise is a little creepy, actually, but it's certainly unique. The game is $3 with no in-app purchases.

--

A Normal Lost Phone is a game about exploring the intimacy of an unknown person whose phone was found by the player. The game takes the shape of a narrative investigation: you have to search the phone’s text messages, pictures and applications, in order to learn about its former owner. Through this phone, you uncover Sam’s life, friends, family and relationships, until the evening when they turn 18 and mysteriously disappear.

TANKOUT

Android Police coverage: TANKOUT is a retro multiplayer shooter from the maker of Galcon

Tankout is an interesting arena combat game that mixes Pac-Man with a top-down shooter. Players can control their tanks in massive 2D online battles, building up barriers to make tiny fortresses for strategic advantages. the super-simple graphics might not be to everyone's liking, but the setup enables lightning-fast multiplayer battles with up to ten combatants. It's free with IAP that foes up to just $5.

--

TANKOUT your friends and enemies in this crazy online creative tank battle game. Collect coins to buy blocks to build your own battle arenas. This game is INSANE. Try building a map while dozens of other tanks are shooting at you. Welcome to CHALLENGEVILLE population: YOU. Build. Battle. BERSERK.

Glitchskier

Android Police coverage: Glitchskier is the perfect game for the hacking, developer culture

The stylish thing for all the indie devs to try last year was a meta-narrative, breaking down the presumptions between game and player. Glitchskier presents itself as a 1980s-style computer, one that just happens to include a to-down shoot-em-up in the style of Galaxian. but the further you play, the more the "computer" glitches, making each level not just harder in terms of difficulty but in terms of controls and visibility, too. It's certainly an interesting take.

--

Glitchskier is the new action game by Shelly Alon, the developer who brought you Partyrs and Sputnik Eyes. Bullet hell at its finest: nervewired action, boss fights, rethought game systems and much more... With unique looks, handcrafted effects, and extraordinary music by Tom Schley, Glitc³ki.|r i5 fa ERROR 0x00004f5 :::

4 bosses

∞-mode

>>>ERROR 0x00000100 ::: cts

12 color pallettes

music by tom schley

imprint-X

Android Police coverage: Imprint-X brings a captivating and relaxing puzzle-solving experience with a focus on memory and pattern recognition

The odd little mechanisms in Imprint-X make it more than just the usual puzzle game: to master each stage you'll need a strong background in logic and problem-solving. (Or you can just press a bunch of buttons and hope for the best.) There's a sci-fi story behind all of it, but the real draw is the unique visual design of the contraptions and the progressively trickier ways you can solve them. $3 unlocks 100 levels.

--

A captivating and relaxed puzzle game containing 700 buttons to press and 100 levels to unlock. A robotic virus is raging. Nano Bots called Wardens are enslaving people. You are one of the hacker clones, saving intellects by hacking into infected brains and defeating the mysterious Wardens; figuring out their correct button sequences. There are 100 Wardens for you to defeat, containing a mixture of timing, memory and pattern recognition button-based puzzles.

8-Bit Farm

Android Police coverage: Kairosoft's newest game is 8-Bit Farm, with delightful pixel art and cheery music

Considering how many permutations of Kairosoft's management sim there have been so far, it's kind of amazing that there hasn't been a farming version. If you've been on the edge of your seat for a pixelated farming simulator using the developer's tried-and-true game mechanics, here it is. It would be lazy to say that 8-Bit Farm is like a pixel art Farmville: the mobile game has a lot mare variety in minigames, plus staff management and business elements.

--

This humble little farm desperately needs a new manager, such as you. Start out by getting some livestock, grow flowers, fruit and vegetables, gradually expanding your fields and increasing the number of staff until you're ready to open for agritourism. As your farm's Appeal grows, you will be able to enter a variety of contests. The key to winning is raising the levels of your produce and skillful placement of farm facilities so that they work together as combos.

Book of Unwritten Tales 2

Android Police coverage: Save the world and write your own destiny in Book of Unwritten Tales 2

Book of Unwritten Tales started off as a modern recreation of classic point-and-click adventure games, but with new graphics and full voice-over to bring it in line with more recent releases. The original whimsical fantasy game was released in 2012, but strangely, Deep Silver has only brought the sequel (now two years old) to the Play Store. Maybe if they get enough buyers, at the reasonable $5 price tag with no in-app purchases, they'll bring the original and the prequel over too.

--

Every world needs its heroes. However unlikely they may seem. Join Wilbur, Ivo, Nate and Critter in another adventure full of quirky characters and pop-culture references in the wicked world of Aventásia. Help them fulfill their destiny. A destiny as yet unwritten. From KING Art, the creators of The Book of Unwritten Tales, The Critter Chronicles and The Raven - Legacy of a Master Thief. Enjoy over 20 hours of funny dialogues, top-notch voice acting and weird puzzles.

realMyst

Android Police coverage: Noodlecake brings the classic 3D adventure game Myst to the Play Store in remastered form

Myst is a classic point-and-click adventure series that turned the genre on its head in the 90s with breathtaking prerendered 3D environments. Noodlecake has worked with the original developers to bring a full 3D version of the first Myst game to Android. The basics have remained the same: explore the mystical island, solve the puzzles, reveal the backstory. This one has new features like a bookmark system and a hint guide to make things a little easier.

--

realMyst is all-things Myst, but amazingly more real. You can explore anywhere, unfettered, and in realtime. Pick your own path through the forest on Myst Island. Look lazily upward into the Channelwood Age trees. Relax next to the rippling fountain as the sun sets in the Selenitic Age. Spin around for a full panoramic tour of Sirrus’ throne room. Seek shelter from the thunderstorm in Stoneship Age.

Strange Telephone

Android Police coverage: Strange Telephone is a delightful pixel art game with multiple endings

Strange Telephone is, broadly, a point-and-click adventure game. The pixel art progression is driven by some decidedly spooky themes and a mystical cell phone that can control parts of the environment. Though the visuals are somewhat played out, the game features a lot of exploration and multiple endings, plus the typical inventory puzzles that genre fans crave. It's $4 with no in-app purchases.

--

Strange Telephone (Strange Telephone) is a multi-ending 2D adventure game using pixel art. The main character 'Jill' got trapped in a strangely dark world with a big door floating in front of me. Basically I can not move from that place. It is "Graham" which gave her the power to call such a figure.

By calling through Graham you can create various worlds and explore the world. It is a game aimed at getting out of this world where you get keys using various eye items scattered around each place.

Evil Factory

Android Police coverage: Nexon's Evil Factory looks like the best kind of retro arcade game, minus the in-app purchases

Evil Factory is a top-down shooter that absolutely basks in its retro aesthetic. And to be fair, it does have some downright gorgeous pixel art - much more artistic than the usual "retro" graphics we seem to get on mobile. Players are tasked with saving the world from standard supervillains in a somewhat tongue-in-cheek take on action games from the 80s and 90s, complete with a variety of weapons and upgrades. Unfortunately it's a free-to-play game, complete with requisite $100 in-app purchases.

--

Get ready for action-packed, retro fun in this top-down arcade game. Eight years ago, the super powers of the world created the International Alliance to stop the evil Kraken group from taking over the world. Fearing the possible return, the Alliance recruits our little pixelated hero, Leo, to investigate. Battle your way down into the Kraken's Antarctic laboratory to uncover their evil plan and stop their twisted creations.

ONE PIECE THOUSAND STORM

Android Police coverage: One Piece: Thousand Storm offers online co-op with the anime's most popular characters

One Piece is a massively popular manga and anime that I know nothing about, aside from the fact that the main dude is stretchy. Luckily, Thousand Storm is another one of those character collection games, so it's not as if you need to have seen 700 episodes to get the gist. This one has basic combat tuned for one-handed gameplay, as characters automatically attack and players only activate special attacks. As usual with these anime games, it's free with in-app purchases going up to $45.

--

Characters from "2 Years Ago" to "New World", One Piece characters will now move in 3D. Enjoy the Multi-Player battle with up to 3 Players. Gather your friends. With up to 3 Players in "ONE PIECE Thousand Storm", enjoy the Multi-player pirate RPG. With easy controls, blast your skills and defeat your opponents. Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp… Starting with characters of the Straw Hat Pirates, Trafalgar Law, Doflamingo and many other characters from the anime will be in action.

Gunman Taco Truck

Gunman Taco Truck is a fairly standard side-scrolling shooter. Oh, except that it's about a taco truck. Once you've braved the hoards of shambling undead, you'll serve tacos to hungry survivors, earning money for gas and upgrades to go out and kill more zombies. It's an interesting mix of business management and arcade shooter, and it's free with only $3 in IAP.

--

Gunman Taco Truck is an action-packed drive across the post-apocalypse United States to reach the save haven of Winnipeg, Canada, where there are no taco trucks and your family’s taco business can thrive. Getting to the safe towns is hectic but your truck is armed with weapons that blast mutants into taco fillings. In the towns you serve up the mutant scraps to struggling survivors who are more picky than they should be.

Potion Explosion

This Tetris-style falling block game might seem familiar, but it's actually based on a niche board game. The point is to combine the ingredients in very specific ways to make power-up potions, allowing fore even more clearing action. The digital version of the game includes standard single-player and online multiplayer via leaderboards. The game is $5 with no IAP, which is par for the course for adapted board games.

--

The official adaptation of Potion Explosion, the award-winning puzzle board game. Play this game solo or against players from all over the world with Solo, Online and Local Pass & Play modes. In Potion Explosion, you will explode ingredients, trigger chain reactions and gather it all in your caldron. You will then use your hard-earned unicorn tears, fairy dandruff and whatnot to craft powerful mixtures with wacky effects. May the best wizard win.

Gravity Duck Islands

We've seen Gravity Duck before, and now he's back with another series of direction-switching platformer stages. The setup is pure NES-style platforming with a few new tricks. Noodlecake's typical rock-solid implementation is on display across 80 levels, and all of them can be had for just three bucks with no in-app purchases. The graphics are basically the same as the previous game, but there are plenty of new powers and obstacles to check out.

--

Get ready for a fun puzzle platformer created by the award-winning studio Ravenous Games. As the Gravity Duck you will travel across 4 islands with unique mechanics while flipping gravity to help you reach the end of the level. Do this while avoiding obstacles in this silly puzzle platforming game.

Flip gravity and walk on walls / ceilings

Unique abilities for each island - Jump, Float, Teleport and Phasing

Collect rubber ducks to buy hats

80 Levels in 4 environments

Tricky puzzles

Google Play Games Achievements

Cloud Saves

Super Gridland

Here's another swapping match-three game, but this time with a unique hook: resource gathering. Match up the various frontier-themed elements in the grid, like earth, stone, crops, and timber, to get enough offense or defense to survive the night as wild animals attack. It's an interesting twist on the tired formula, and it's only a buck fifty with no ads or in-app purchases.

--

No in-app purches, and no ads. The unique and challenging match-3 survival RPG comes to Android. Match tiles to collect resources while the daylight lasts. When night falls, the same tiles call bloodthirsty monsters to your meagre village. What else might be found in these lands?

Brave Train

Who would have thought that decades after Nokia put it on the mobile map, people would still be iterating on good old Snake? Brave Train does so, giving the basic setup a locomotive makeover and an isometric perspective. Grabbing different "dots" adds new cars to your train, and in a unique addition to the idea, players have the option to remove them and make better combos. IAP goes up to five bucks.

--

Help the brave train to collect the scattered multi-colored wagons. Three in a row of the same colors of the wagons will remove from the train all wagons of that color. Dropping out bonuses make the gameplay more fun. Get the coins collected for wagons, perform a variety of quests, buy new locomotives. In addition to wagons and bonuses on the field are also drop puzzle pieces. Collect them with train and compose images. For the collected puzzles get unique locomotives.

Indefinite 2: Love

Indefinite 2 is... well, it's kind of unlike anything else. It's essentially a dating sim, but with no visuals to speak of - you can only get a feel for your potential suitors through basic conversations, and there's an element of Memory in there at the same time. Try it if you'd like a text-focused experience with some surprising depth. It's free with $2 in-app purchases.

--

What is Indefinite? Ultra realistic dating sim? Intense memory game? Post-apocalyptic interactive fiction? Or poignant and heart-wrenching drama? Indefinite is Indefinite. It doesn't fit into any genre. What in love's name do I do? Search for love by having surreal conversations with dates, business prospects, family, friends, and more. To impress them, you'll have to answer their questions before the time runs out. Don't get caught lying or you'll be met with rejection...or worse.

Save Dash

Despite the isometric perspective and appealing graphics, Save Dash is in fact a one-lane runner. It also takes a perverse delight in dismembering the cutesy player character in gruesome Tarantino fashion, so consider yourself warned. The visuals and one-button gameplay should be enough to tide most players over, but there's nothing here we haven't seen before. The game is free with IAP that tops out at $2.50.

--

Save Dash is a simple one touch running arcade game. Challenge yourself in one of the most addictive and challenging arcade games on Google Play. All you need to do is jump through 12 different sectors and save a small creature called Dash.

10 unique sectors

2 bonus sectors

3 difficulty levels: Normal, Hard and Insane

11 different ways how Dash can die

Tentis Puzzle

Tentis Puzzle shares a lot of elements with games like Threes. But in contrast to the endlessly-iterated sliding number puzzle, this one is a little less random and a little more directional, as players can combine multiple tiles at one that needn't be adjacent to one another. It's sort of like a long chain jump in Checkers, only with extra math. It's free, with ads and in-app purchases that don't exceed $9.

--

A completely different addition to the collection of match 3 games: a brain training number matching puzzle game. Tentis is not a traditional match 3 game. Tentis challenges you to ☆THINK☆. Nothing is better than a good puzzle solved with the force of your BRAIN. Do you have what it takes? Add the Numbers and Match away. Tentis takes the classic match 3 formula and transforms it completely with a new very simple mechanic: math . No more candy or jewel swapping, add Happy Numbers instead.

BREAKFINITY

Breakfinity takes the basic concept of Breakout and adds a tiny bit of scrolling, making the brick-breaking stages infinite. The premise is simple, but fans of the original game should be thrilled with the never-ending setup broken up with periodic boss battles. The game is free with IAP that goes up to $10.

--

An all new brick smashing game with some crazy twists. Break your way through to escape to the next level before the wall crushes you. Insane bosses every 5th level. It's an infinite challenge.

Collect or Die

Collect Or Die is platforming game which, let's face it, takes place entirely within those warning posters from Portal. The setting's inspiration is clear, but the gameplay is less about puzzles and more about perfectly-timed plaforming a la Super Meat Boy. It's $2 with no in-app purchases, which not bad at all for 40 levels and some stylish presentation.

--

Welcome test subject and thank you for volunteering to the 'Collect or Die' science program. As a volunteer we would like to invite you to our technology & learning centre where you can enjoy tea and cake before taking on some light physical and mental testing. Please note that although fun and learning are the primary goals of the test program, serious injury may occur. To ensure the safety of test subjects all progress will be monitored via our state of the art CCTV and VHS recording equipment.