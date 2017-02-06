Lenovo's Yoga Book was received well by the internet, with many praising its unique and innovative design, but criticizing the software. The Chinese company is back again with a new Android tablet that builds on the Book's success, the A12, with a larger screen and a modified version of Android on board.

The A12 has a 12.2-inch screen, with an Intel Atom x5 chip, 2GB RAM, and 32GB storage inside. Sadly, there's no pen input here, and no option for Windows 10 or Chrome OS. However, the key draw is the halo keyboard pioneered on the Yoga Book, and the now-expected 360° hinge. The 12.2-inch screen should help with the feeling of cramped space on the original Book, and at 5.4mm thick at the tablet's slimmest edge, and weighing under a kilogram, it's certainly portable. It runs a modification of Android which has a hybrid multi-tasking UI, comprised of three panes for apps, although Lenovo have declined to state exactly which version of Android the A12 runs.

The Lenovo Yoga A12 will be available on February 8th in gunmetal grey or rose gold colors. It costs $299 for the base model, and will be for sale on Lenovo's online store.